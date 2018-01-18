Closure of Bell Street Bridge rescheduled for Saturday

The closure of Bell Street Bridge and I-40 that was postponed last month has been rescheduled for Saturday.

Starting at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, the Bell Street Bridge at I-40 will be closed in both directions as construction crews pour the east turnaround bridge deck.

In order to ensure the safety of drivers and construction workers, the main lanes on I-40 will close too.

Interstate traffic will be moved to the frontage roads and cross through the Bell Street intersection before reentering the highway.

TxDOT officials say all roads are expected to reopen by mid-afternoon on Saturday.

