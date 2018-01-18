Youth Center of the High Plains celebrates 25 years

The Youth Center of the High Plains has a lot to celebrate today, as they're celebrating 25 years.

Dignitaries, supporters and employees of the center will gather today to celebrate 25 successful years of service to youth and families in Amarillo and the surrounding areas through rehabilitation programs.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

A banquet dinner is being held at WTAMU, with keynote speaker Jane Anderson King and musical guest Cody Jasper.

The center's goal is to "uphold the safety of our community, while offering juveniles the chance to make healthy, rational choices, and learn skills to help them to become productive, law abiding, and pro-social members of society."

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.