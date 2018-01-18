Heat lamp used to warm doghouse causes fire at Dalhart trailer house

Weather Outlook for Friday, Jan. 19
Weather Outlook for Friday, Jan. 19
One local man is one of over 100,000 dreamers in Texas whose story began when he left Mexico for Amarillo at only two years old.
One local man is one of over 100,000 dreamers in Texas whose story began when he left Mexico for Amarillo at only two years old.
Some taxi cab, Uber and Lyft drivers voiced their displeasure this evening as Rick Husband International Airport staff discussed their proposal to implement new fees.
Some taxi cab, Uber and Lyft drivers voiced their displeasure this evening as Rick Husband International Airport staff discussed their proposal to implement new fees.
The Texas Panhandle continues to have the highest risk for skin cancer in the nation per capita, but a new screening program is helping catch the signs early on.
The Texas Panhandle continues to have the highest risk for skin cancer in the nation per capita, but a new screening program is helping catch the signs early on.
The IRS expects to receive nearly 155 million individual tax returns this season.
The IRS expects to receive nearly 155 million individual tax returns this season.