Heat lamp used to warm doghouse causes fire at Dalhart trailer house

A trailer house in Harley caught fire after a heat lamp was being used to keep a doghouse warm.

Dalhart fire crews responded to the home at Main and Cameron around 11:30 this morning.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department says the Dalhart Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire was a heat lamp in a doghouse.

