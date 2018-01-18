Heat lamp used to warm doghouse causes fire at Dalhart trailer h - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Heat lamp used to warm doghouse causes fire at Dalhart trailer house

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Heat lamp catches trailer on fire (Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Facebook) Heat lamp catches trailer on fire (Source: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
DALHART, TX (KFDA) -

A trailer house in Harley caught fire after a heat lamp was being used to keep a doghouse warm.

Dalhart fire crews responded to the home at Main and Cameron around 11:30 this morning.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department says the Dalhart Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire was a heat lamp in a doghouse.

