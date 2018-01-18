Moore County officials searching for wanted man

Moore County officials are asking for the public's help locating a wanted man.

Oscar Vidal Nevarez is wanted for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

