Fire at Silver Spur Motel ruled accidental

A fire at the Silver Spur Motel this morning has been ruled accidental.

Around 11:00 this morning, the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the hotel located at 4011 Amarillo Boulevard East.

Officials say the owner of the motel stepped outside and saw smoke coming from the office building.

When crews arrived at the scene, the office building of the motel had heavy, black smoke pouring out of the east and west ends. A fire was inside at the east end of the building.

The fire was under control by 11:17 a.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office has ruled the fire as accidental, with the cause being a possible electrical malfunction.

It is estimated that the fire caused $60,000 in damage.

