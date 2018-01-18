4 cattle feedlots in Tx and Ok panhandles part of $200M sale

Four cattle feedlots in the northern Texas and Oklahoma panhandles are part of a planned sale worth about $200 million.

JBS is selling its Five Rivers Cattle Feeding to financial management firm Pinnacle Asset Management based in New York City. Five Rivers has 12 locations.

Local operations are the Hartley, XIT, Coronado and Cimarron feeders.

The feedlots in this sale are capable of feeding 280,000 head of cattle per year.

JBS will keep its beef processing plant in Cactus and will buy cattle for it from the feedlots.

