Police searching for fugitive wanted for fraud with an elderly victim

Amarillo police are searching for a fugitive wanted for fraud with an elderly victim.

Elisa Ochova Martinez is wanted out of Potter County for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information with an elderly victim.

If you have any information on where Martinez may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to their location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

