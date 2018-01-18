Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the low 60s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 18

Temperatures are not as cold this morning with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

We will quickly warm up this afternoon with highs in the 50's and 60's. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be light, out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Temps continue to warm into the 70's on Friday and Saturday. Conditions remain dry through the end of the week and winds increase on Friday.

This will cause possible elevated fire conditions on Friday afternoon. Winds Friday will be out of the southwest at 15-30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

We remain in the 70's on Saturday with breezy winds.

Overnight Saturday a cold front moves in into Sunday morning. This will drop us back into the 40's and 50's Sunday and bring in gusty winds on Sunday.

Another front moves in Tuesday morning.

