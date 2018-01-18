Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the low 60s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 18
Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
Temperatures are not as cold this morning with wind chills in the teens and single digits.
We will quickly warm up this afternoon with highs in the 50's and 60's. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be light, out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Temps continue to warm into the 70's on Friday and Saturday. Conditions remain dry through the end of the week and winds increase on Friday.
This will cause possible elevated fire conditions on Friday afternoon. Winds Friday will be out of the southwest at 15-30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.
We remain in the 70's on Saturday with breezy winds.
Overnight Saturday a cold front moves in into Sunday morning. This will drop us back into the 40's and 50's Sunday and bring in gusty winds on Sunday.
Another front moves in Tuesday morning.
You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.
Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com
View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Four cattle feedlots in the northern Texas and Oklahoma panhandles are part of a planned sale worth about $200 million.
Four cattle feedlots in the northern Texas and Oklahoma panhandles are part of a planned sale worth about $200 million.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 18
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 18
Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial of the man accused of killing Robin Spielbauer.
Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial of the man accused of killing Robin Spielbauer.
A Panhandle hero has received nationwide recognition as a member of law enforcement.
A Panhandle hero has received nationwide recognition as a member of law enforcement.
Due to a high percentage of students and staff out sick with the flu, Paducah ISD will not have classes the rest of the week.
Due to a high percentage of students and staff out sick with the flu, Paducah ISD will not have classes the rest of the week.