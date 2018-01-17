Paducah ISD classes canceled the rest of the week due to flu

Due to a high percentage of students and staff out sick with the flu, Paducah ISD will not have classes the rest of the week.

Germ blast will come into the school on Saturday and perform a full scale wipe down and spraying of the school to help prevent the spreading of the sickness.

School officials say they will resume regular schedule on Monday, Jan. 22.

Paducah ISD officials say they appreciate the support and patience of students, staff and parents as they work to ensure the health and safety of the school community.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.