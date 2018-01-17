Clovis police looking for suspect in Allsup's robbery

Police looking for suspect in Allsup's robbery (Source: Clovis Police Department)

Clovis police are investigating a robbery and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

Around 8:47 Wednesday morning, officers were called to the Allsup's Convenience Store at 720 East 1st Street for a robbery.

When police arrived, an employee said a man with a covered face robbed the store while armed with a knife. The employee said the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking west.

Officers searched the area but could not locate the man.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, dressed in a black or dark blue jacket and blue jeans. He had what appeared to be a shirt covering his face and was armed with a knife.

If you have any information on this crime, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575)-763-7000 or text a tip to "CRIMES" or 274637.

