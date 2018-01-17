Couple's maternity shoot for new kitten goes viral and we are HERE for it

#Catbirth goes viral (Pictures posted by Lucy Schultz, photography by Elizabeth Woods-Darby)

One couple took the phrase "fur baby" to a whole new level, holding a maternity shoot welcoming their new kitten.

The pictures are pure gold, and the Internet thought so too.

The post quickly garnered attention on social media with over 75,000 shares and almost 30,000 reactions and counting. People from all over are tagging their friends in the comments.

The pictures were posted by Lucy Schultz, owner of her own photography business, and the pictures were taken by photographer Elizabeth Woods-Darby.

Schultz says their kitten is already eating solid food, and the name is to be announced.

Since the post, the #catbirth has gone viral, and thousands relate to the feeling of owning a sweet fur baby.

Comments saying, "That would be me!" or "100 percent ME" are basically the consensus for universal pet owners.

