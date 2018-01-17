Couple's maternity shoot for new kitten goes viral and we are HERE for it

Four cattle feedlots in the northern Texas and Oklahoma panhandles are part of a planned sale worth about $200 million.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 18
Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial of the man accused of killing Robin Spielbauer.
A Panhandle hero has received nationwide recognition as a member of law enforcement.
Due to a high percentage of students and staff out sick with the flu, Paducah ISD will not have classes the rest of the week.
