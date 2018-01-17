2018 Grand National Pigeon Show coming to Amarillo

The 2018 Grand National Pigeon Show begins tomorrow right here in Amarillo.

Taking place at the Amarillo Civic Center, over 4,500 pigeons from all over the country will be on display.

Judging begins Thursday afternoon, and the show runs until Saturday.

The show includes an awards banquet and a parade of champions.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Past Grand Nationals were held in the following cities:

Vancouver, WA in 2017

Springfield, MA in 2016

Ontario, CA in 2015

Oklahoma City, OK in 2014

Vancouver, WA in 2013

Lakeland, FL in 2012

San Diego, CA in 2011

Salt Lake City, UT in 2010

Lancaster, PA in 2009

Mt. Clemens, MI in 2008

Lancaster, PA in 2007

San Bernardino, CA in 2006

Des Moines, IA in 2005

Birmingham, AL in 2004

Hartford, CT in 2003

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.