2018 Grand National Pigeon Show coming to Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The 2018 Grand National Pigeon Show begins tomorrow right here in Amarillo.

Taking place at the Amarillo Civic Center, over 4,500 pigeons from all over the country will be on display.

Judging begins Thursday afternoon, and the show runs until Saturday. 

The show includes an awards banquet and a parade of champions. 

Admission is free and open to the public. 

Past Grand Nationals were held in the following cities:

  • Vancouver, WA in 2017
  • Springfield, MA in 2016
  • Ontario, CA in 2015
  • Oklahoma City, OK in 2014
  • Vancouver, WA in 2013
  • Lakeland, FL in 2012
  • San Diego, CA in 2011
  • Salt Lake City, UT in 2010
  • Lancaster, PA in 2009
  • Mt. Clemens, MI in 2008
  • Lancaster, PA in 2007
  • San Bernardino, CA in 2006
  • Des Moines, IA in 2005
  • Birmingham, AL in 2004
  • Hartford, CT in 2003

