Dog found abandoned, dead outside Amarillo's shelter

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is used to animals being dumped at their door. However, they say what Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society staff found waiting for them this morning was unacceptable.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Rescue Coordination Team arrived early Wednesday morning for the first ever feline only rescue transport.

While they were excited for that milestone, that excitement disappeared when they found a rug in their front lawn. Underneath that rug was the frozen body of a dog covered in blood with what AAM&W Director Richard Havens described as traumatic injuries consistent with a dog fight.

Havens said it is unclear if the dog was abandoned dead or alive, but that it is clear the dog was "discarded like a piece of trash."

"The way this animal was discarded was highly disrespectful to both the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare," said Havens. "We are here to fight for these animals and when we start our days off with people just throwing bloody dogs out on the front lawn and just the utter disrespect to this creature, you know, we don't know if this animal could have been saved. We have amazing vets here in our community they could have taken this animal to, but they chose just to dump this animal on the front lawn."

The shelter is working to review surveillance video to find out who left the dog.

"Hopefully we can get some good information, some good identifying leads and we will be going after that individual," said Havens.

If a dog does die, Haven urges owners to use their deceased animal depository on the north side of the building. This prevents diseases from spreading to other animals as they enter the shelter.

While the shelter waits for surveillance video to further explain what happened that night, Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Executive Director Larry Milam believes this particular abandonment was deliberate and a response to recent efforts to curb breeding in the city. "They drove by innumerable locations where they could have dumped it. But instead, they decided to come directly in front of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society and dump it," said Milam. "I think their message was you can do all you want to try and limit the problem with animals but you're not going to stop us. We are going to do whatever we want, however we want to do it, whenever we want to do it and we don't care how hard you try."

NewsChannel10 will keep you updated on what the shelter finds on their surveillance footage once they have finished reviewing it.

If you know anything about this incident, you are encouraged to call the shelter at (806) 378-9032.



