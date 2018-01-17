Harry Potter fans can get a taste of the Wizarding World at Starbucks

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is unfortunately used to animals beings dumped at their door. However, shelter staff has a stern message for the person who left the dog they found dead early this morning in front of the shelter.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is unfortunately used to animals beings dumped at their door. However, shelter staff has a stern message for the person who left the dog they found dead early this morning in front of the shelter.
Fans of Harry Potter can get a taste of the Wizarding World at Starbucks. The company's secret menu has 3 drinks inspired by the books and films.
Fans of Harry Potter can get a taste of the Wizarding World at Starbucks. The company's secret menu has 3 drinks inspired by the books and films.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 17
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 17
Law Enforcement Today has named Fritch Chief of Police Houston Gass its Citizen of the Year..
Law Enforcement Today has named Fritch Chief of Police Houston Gass its Citizen of the Year..
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department will host three meetings to gather public input on the use of carts for trash collection.
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department will host three meetings to gather public input on the use of carts for trash collection.