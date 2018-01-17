Harry Potter fans can get a taste of the Wizarding World at Starbucks

Fans of Harry Potter can get a taste of the Wizarding World at Starbucks.

The company's secret menu has 3 drinks inspired by the books and films.

They are the Butterbeer Latte, Butterbeer Frappuccino and Harry Potter's Pumpkin Juice.

But you can't order them by name, instead you have to know what goes in them to order.

Check out the Harry Potter Secret Menu at starbuckssecretmenu.net/tag/harry-potter/

