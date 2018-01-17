Wednesday's Weather: Light breeze with high temps in the mid 40s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We are off to another chilly start with temps in the single digits and teens, and wind chills feeling below 0.

As we head throughout the afternoon temps will warm back into the 30's and 40's bringing more seasonal high temps today.

There will be a light breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 mph under clear skies. Overnight temps wont be quite as cold with lows in the 20's and teens.

Thursday will be much warmer with highs back above normal in the mid to upper 50's even a few low 60's. Skies remain clear and sunny through the end of the week.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 60's and low 70's.

High fire danger may be a concern Friday and Saturday due to gusty winds out of the south at 15-25 mph. We will monitor fire conditions through the week.

Another cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday dropping us back into the 40's Sunday. As of now dry conditions look to continue through the weekend.

