Wednesday's Weather: Light breeze with high temps in the mid 40s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 17
Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
We are off to another chilly start with temps in the single digits and teens, and wind chills feeling below 0.
As we head throughout the afternoon temps will warm back into the 30's and 40's bringing more seasonal high temps today.
There will be a light breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 mph under clear skies. Overnight temps wont be quite as cold with lows in the 20's and teens.
Thursday will be much warmer with highs back above normal in the mid to upper 50's even a few low 60's. Skies remain clear and sunny through the end of the week.
Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 60's and low 70's.
High fire danger may be a concern Friday and Saturday due to gusty winds out of the south at 15-25 mph. We will monitor fire conditions through the week.
Another cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday dropping us back into the 40's Sunday. As of now dry conditions look to continue through the weekend.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is unfortunately used to animals beings dumped at their door. However, shelter staff has a stern message for the person who left the dog they found dead early this morning in front of the shelter.
Fans of Harry Potter can get a taste of the Wizarding World at Starbucks. The company's secret menu has 3 drinks inspired by the books and films.
Law Enforcement Today has named Fritch Chief of Police Houston Gass its Citizen of the Year..
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department will host three meetings to gather public input on the use of carts for trash collection.
