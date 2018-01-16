Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass named Citizen of the Year by Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today has named Fritch Chief of Police Houston Gass its Citizen of the Year.

On Jan. 6, 2015, Gass was shot in the face as he responded to a domestic disturbance call with the Pampa Police Department.

After many surgeries and months of difficult recovery, Gass suited up for the first time in two years after being named the Fritch Chief of Police.

Law Enforcement Today posted the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday night.

