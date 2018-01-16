Hospitals taking precautions for IV bag shortage

Northwest Texas Hospital is taking precautions to ensure the IV bag shortage affecting many hospitals across the country does not reach the Panhandle.

It's been four months since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, and hospitals around the United States are still feeling its effects.

Puerto Rico manufactures a large portion of IV bags, supplying saline and nutrient solutions to the U.S. There's been a shortage since factories are still struggling to get up and running again, forcing hospitals to take precautions.

"With the recent events in Puerto Rico, the shortages have gotten considerably worse," said Northwest Texas Director of Pharmacy Lori Henke. "Our supplier can't really give us an anticipated shipment quality, we submit an order and we get what we get."

Because of this, Northwest Texas is taking conservative measures to ensure all patients who need IV's can receive them.

The measures include the preference of oral medications to IV medications in patients that are able to take them.

Conservation of existing supplies is also a top priority.

"If it's a situation where the volume of the IV bag that is hanging is larger than they need, then we'll reduce that," said Henke. "Obviously communication with the physicians, so they can help us make those decisions, is critical through all of this."

The suppliers say the shortage won't be ending anytime soon.

"The most recent information we have received is that the shortages won't be fully relieved for the IV solutions until the second quarter of 2019," said Henke.

Northwest Texas says it will to continue to conserve until they are told there may no longer be a problem.

