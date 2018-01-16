Amarillo police looking for suspects in knife point robberies

Police searching for people involved in these robberies (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo police are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in three knife point robberies throughout the area.

These robberies occurred at 900 Southwest 10th Avenue on January 1, 211 South Western on January 7, and 3522 River Road on January 15.

In each instance, the suspect wears similar clothing and has his or her face covered.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the suspect's identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

