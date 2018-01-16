Explosion at gas compressor causes power outages in Guymon

An investigation is underway after an explosion of a Seaboard Foods natural gas compressor station this afternoon.

Seaboard Foods reports that emergency protocols and procedures were followed, and local emergency responders were called to the scene.

The compressor that exploded is located behind the Guymon pork processing plant.

No one was injured in the explosion, but the explosion damaged the compressor station and caused power outages in the area.

No damage was caused to the neighboring pork processing and biodiesel plants.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

