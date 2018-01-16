Amarillo nonprofit expands to clothe more needy children

In the course of one school year, the non-profit organization Colorful Closets of Amarillo went from six to eight orders a week to eight to 12 per day.

In Amarillo, an estimated two-thirds of public school students live in poverty.

For co-founders Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown, there was a need to be met, and they were driven to meet it.

"It's such a simple need for a lot of us and such a no-brainier for a lot of us, but there's a lot of kids that are going without," said Brown.

She said the organization's goals are bigger than just providing children with clothing.

"It's building dignity and hope, giving them something to be excited to get them through their day at school and to look forward to school," said Brown.

In just over a year, the non-profit organization now receives the same amount of orders a day they would normally receive in a week's time. Through growth and prayer, the ladies are now expanding their reach to Canyon Independent School District.

Within the past year, the non-profit has begun meeting needs in Canyon. They have since acquired a drop-off site at a coffee and gift shop called Dovie Lou.

"We have volunteers that are going to help bring it here," said Wing. "So we really are excited to just open that door a little wider."

Colorful Closets accepts donations in excellent-used condition for men, women and children's clothing, ranging from infant sizes to 12 grade.

However, there is one age group needing a little extra help.

Brown says they want to dress high school age students in clothing that isn't just functional, but stylish as well.



"We are only dressing these children to feel good about themselves, not just because it's a warm coat. But is it a decent coat? Is it a coat that will make them feel good when they walk into that school building?" said Brown.

To learn more about the organization or to find out how you can donate, visit their website.

