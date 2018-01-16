City of Amarillo to host public meetings on cart trash collection

Law Enforcement Today has named Fritch Chief of Police Houston Gass its Citizen of the Year..
The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department will host three meetings to gather public input on the use of carts for trash collection.
The Amarillo Police Department has issued an "all clear" for the suspicious package incident.
In the course of one school year, the non-profit organization Colorful Closets of Amarillo went from six to eight orders a week to eight to 12 per day.
Northwest Texas is taking precautions to ensure the IV bag shortage affecting many hospitals across the country does not reach the Panhandle.
