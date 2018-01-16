City of Amarillo to host public meetings on cart trash collection

The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department will host three meetings to gather public input on the use of carts for trash collection.

The proposition is designed to help collection for homes that have curbside trash collection, unsafe alleyways or dumpsters in front of the home.

The measure has been met with some controversy from city residents.

The meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Thursday, Jan. 18 – Tradewinds Elementary, 4300 S. Williams Street

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Carver Elementary, 1905 N.W. 12th Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 25 – Hillside Christian Church (Amarillo North Grand Campus), 3508 N.E. 24th Avenue

For more information regarding the proposed cart services, call the Solid Waste Department at (806) 378-6813.

