Police give 'all clear' on suspicious package at Pantex

The Amarillo Police Department has issued an "all clear" for the suspicious package incident.

The suspicious package showed up at the shipping and receiving building at the plant.

According to DPS officials, FM 2373 from US 60 north to FM 293 is closed due to the incident.

Pantex personnel have been released at this time, and the plant says no additional protective actions are required beyond what has already been executed.

Pantex reports that the package did not contain any radioactive material.

Amarillo police dept. bomb squad is on scene at Pantex Plant to investigate a suspicious package. — Pantex Plant (@PantexPlant) January 16, 2018

At this time, there is no indication of how long the evaluation of the package will take.

If you need more information, contact the Pantex Emergency Telephone Operators at (806) 335-1223 or (806) 335-3244.

