PPHM to host lecture on art collecting

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a lecture on beginning an art collection.

Entitled Collecting 101, the lecture will be a hosted by Michael Grauer, the associate director of curatorial affairs and curator of art and western heritage at PPHM.

The lecture will include topics such as conservation, dealing with family heirlooms and the difference between an original piece and reproduction.

"Both the eye and the mind need to be trained and cultivated so as to ensure informed choices and avoid pitfalls and mistakes as much as possible," said Grauer.

The event is hosted by the Friends of Southwestern Art.

The lecture is free to members of FOSA and $30 for non-members.

It will be held in the Hazelwood Lecture Hall on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more information, call Samantha Biffle at (806) 651-2242.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.