Some residents in Canadian without heat after natural gas service outage

Some residents in Canadian are without gas after a partial natural gas service outage in the area.

West Texas Gas reports in a statement on their website that they are experiencing operational issues, and they are currently working to restore service.

Hospitals and schools have not been affected.

The company will be restoring service throughout the day, and those without heat can take shelter at the Baker Elementary School located at 723 East Cheyenne Avenue.

The Canadian Record reports that West Texas Gas has received a supply of electric heaters, which are available for loan to the elderly and disabled, who are in the greatest need.

To request a heater, call the customer service office at at (806) 323-6464.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.