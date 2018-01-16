Some residents in Canadian without heat after natural gas service outage

The Amarillo Police Department Bomb Squad is on the scene at the Pantex Plant investigating a suspicious package.
The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a lecture on beginning an art collection.
New Mexico State Police have released more information on the officer involved shooting in Portales yesterday afternoon.
Some residents in Canadian are without gas after a partial natural gas service outage in the area.
One person is behind bars after officials seized more than 160 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop over the weekend.
