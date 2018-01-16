1 person arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

One person is behind bars after officials seized more than 160 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 11:33 Saturday morning, a DPS trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation in Carson County.

Officials say the trooper then found multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana inside large trash bags in the car.

The marijuana is worth around $974,000.

The driver, 59-year-old Leu Tchang of Oklahoma, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Las Vegas to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.