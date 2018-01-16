Tuesday's Weather: Colder day with high temps in the low 30s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is a very cold start to the morning, temps are in the single digits with wind chills below 0 across much of the area.

Highs today will be in the 20's and low 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny with calm winds.

Overnight it will be another very cold night, with temps in the single digits.

Wednesday begins our warm up. We warm into the 40's Wednesday, but will be back into the 60's by Thursday.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Our next cold front moves through overnight Saturday into Sunday.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.