Capital murder trial begins this week

Jury selection begins Tuesday for a homicide case Randall County District Attorney James Farren calls one of the most fascinating and complicated cases he has ever prosecuted.

The trial comes nearly four years after the body of 32-year-old Robin Spielbauer was found in a ditch off Helium Rd.

"No one deserves to be dumped like a sack of trash on the side of the road," said Farren back in 2016. "Robin Spielbauer was a mother, a daughter and a friend to a lot of people and she deserves justice and we are going to do our best to bring that to her."

The homicide investigation began on April 8, 2014.

Three days later, authorities arrested Katie Phipps Spielbauer. At the time, Katie was the current wife of Robin's ex-husband, Jeremy Spielbauer.

Katie was released from jail 466 days later after the prosecution could not obtain cell phone evidence to place her at the scene of the crime.

"I will not leave a case pending and leave a person sitting in jail that I know I can't prove," Farren told NewsChannel10 at the time of Katie's release. "We will look at every possible suspect. We will not stop until we've gathered the evidence we need to charge whoever actually committed this crime."

Nine months later authorities arrested Robin and Katie's now ex-husband, Jeremy.

"They finally got him, took over two years for it to happen. I think justice will now be served for Robin's family," Katie told NewsChannel10 after Jeremy's arrest. "This is an extremely heartbreaking time, there's nothing happy about this situation. It's a tragedy in every sense of the word."



Nearly two years have passed since Jeremy's arrest. Farren said a case like this takes a long time to prepare for.

That was something Jeremy's lawyer anticipated the day he was arrested. "There's a lot of complicated evidence at issue," said attorney Len Walker. "So, yeah, it's going to be a very involved drawn out case. I believe in Jeremy's case and I believe in his innocence and we'll see how things go from this point forward."

More than 100 witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify and the trial could take more than two weeks.

If convicted of capital murder, Jeremy faces up to life in prison.

