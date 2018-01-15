Police on-scene after a truck collides with an apartment complex

Police are on-scene of a vehicle vs. building collision in Canyon.

Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, a truck crashed into an apartment complex in the 2700 block of 8th Ave.

Officials report that there were no serious injuries during the collision.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they work to clean up the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

