Consequences of the cold: staying safe in frigid conditions

As temperatures are expected to stay below freezing tonight into tomorrow morning, this frigid blast can pose some health risks.

The chilly cold can take less than an hour to impact our well-being.

The wind chill is expected to be below zero - meaning the window of time you're safe outdoors is shrinking.

"It comes down to how long you're out in those elements," said 'Doppler' Dave Oliver, Chief Meteorologist. "If you're out for a couple minutes and you're back in, you don't notice it too much. The longer you're out and exposed to those temperatures your body starts to react and it starts to shut down."

Frostbite and hypothermia are imminent threats as temperatures across the Panhandle dip below the teens.

"If you see somebody kind-of staggering around and they're disoriented and slurring their speech - they're probably starting to have hypothermia," said Dave.

The majority of those who fall victim to frostbite are unaware because their tissue is so numb.

"It's just initially painful and stinging but within a day or better, to severe frostbite where those tissues completely die and they usually have to be surgically removed," said Neighbors Emergency Center Amarillo's, Dr. David Haacke.

While these conditions don't pick and choose who they freeze, there are groups at a higher risk than others.

"Elderly tend to be more at risk and the very young tend to be at risk like small children. Small children have a lot more exposed surface area for their size than adults do," said Dr. Haacke.

Failure to take precautions can lead to more than a little Jack Frost nipping at your nose.

"Our body naturally, if it's still, will have a little layer of warm air that surrounds us that's come off us our body. Wind just always blows that away and you can get cold a little faster," said Dr. Haacke.

Doppler Dave has one more tip on how to brave this arctic blast.

"I always caution people if you're out traveling or driving and you run out of gas or have an accident or not feeling well. Don't go walking for help. Call somebody to come get you and then you can get in the warmth of their car and go home."

