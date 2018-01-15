Dozens honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his 89th birthday

Dozens of people braved the wind and cold today to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today would have marked Dr. King's 89th birthday.

Local residents honored his birthday and memory by marching hand in hand from Martin Luther King Jr. Park to the Potter County Courthouse downtown.

Marchers chose the courthouse in honor of the many courthouse's Dr. King and other activists protested at during The Civil Rights Movement.

Marchers heard the "I Have A Dream" speech, as well as speeches from local community leaders.

Keynote speaker James Allen says the fight Dr. King fought is still alive today.

"Even though it's 50 years later, we're still seeing the same challenges from both the political arena, the economic arena, from the populous as a whole," said Allen. "We're still seeing those same challenges, and so now it's even more important that people mobilize and come together to fight for equal rights for everyone."

One of the faces in the crowd was Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain. Chief Drain is the first African-American to hold that office, and he says he will continue to bridge the gap of race relations in the city.

"I think relations could always be better," said Drain. "I think part of it is people have to trust each other. They have to communicate, sit down and discuss issues. We've done that with the NAACP in the past, and we'll continue to do that."

