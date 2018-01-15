Suspect in Portales officer involved shooting identified

New Mexico State Police have released more information on the officer involved shooting in Portales yesterday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate after an officer involved shooting.

Around 11:54 that morning, the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office received a call of a suspect attempting to flip over a car with a front-end loader at Cottonwood Place.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 48-year-old James Wallace McFarlin of Portales driving the front-end loader. Police say he refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

After driving through three fences on Kilgore Avenue, McFarlin drove the front-end loader into an open field at the intersection of 18th and Kilgore Avenue.

Officers pursued him, and he was shot by deputies during the confrontation.

He was transported to the Roosevelt General Hospital and then transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock for further medical attention.

The New Mexico State Police say the names of the deputies involved in this incident will not be released until they are interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing.

#NMSP is investigating a police shooting involving the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office. Shooting occurred @18th Street near Kilgore Ave,Portales. Suspect is being treated for injuries. No officers injured,Investigation is preliminary,details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/qGujXPgLpn — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 15, 2018

