Police investigating officer involved shooting in Portales

New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Portales.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the shooting occurred at 18th Street near Kilgore Avenue.

The incident involved the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured, and the suspect is being treated for injuries.

#NMSP is investigating a police shooting involving the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office. Shooting occurred @18th Street near Kilgore Ave,Portales. Suspect is being treated for injuries. No officers injured,Investigation is preliminary,details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/qGujXPgLpn — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 15, 2018

No further details are available at this time, but we will bring you updates as they come in.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.