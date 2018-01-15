Police investigating officer involved shooting in Portales - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating officer involved shooting in Portales

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) -

New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Portales.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the shooting occurred at 18th Street near Kilgore Avenue. 

The incident involved the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office. 

No officers were injured, and the suspect is being treated for injuries.

No further details are available at this time, but we will bring you updates as they come in. 

