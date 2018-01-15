City of Amarillo offices closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of the holiday City of Amarillo offices will close.

This includes the all public library locations and departments not vital for emergency response.

Mail will not run and banks and post offices will close in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP is hosting a march today beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1501 W. Amarillo Blvd.

