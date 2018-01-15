City of Amarillo offices closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Weather Outlook for Monday, Jan. 15
Officials say around 2:00 a.m. this morning a driver pulled over in the 5100 block of S. Coulter to give two people a ride and as they were getting into the car it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
In observance of the holiday City of Amarillo offices will close. Mail will not run and banks and post offices will close in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Starting tomorrow, Jan. 15, the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, or PARC, will be open five days a week.
One Amarillo intersection was packed on Sunday with those taking a stand against suicide.
