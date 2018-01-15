1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after early morning accident

Officials say around 2:10 a.m. this morning a driver pulled over in the 5100 block of S. Coulter to give two people a ride and as they were getting into the car it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

This morning two men were walking northbound in the 5100 block of S Coulter. A driver and passenger were traveling northbound in a Nissan Altima when they pulled alongside the pedestrians to offer them a ride.

The driver put her 4-way flashers on as she noticed a car in her review mirror that appeared to be traveling fast. A 2007 Pontiac G6 was northbound at a high rate of speed. Brandon Ware,18, was driving the Pontiac. Jaelin Ford, 18, was a passenger in the Pontiac. The Pontiac struck the Nissan and the 21-year-old man.

The man was taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. Ware and Ford were also taken to a local area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol are factors in this collision. Ware was booked into the Randall County Jail on a charge of Intoxicated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury.

The north bound lanes on S. Coulter that were blocked this morning are now open for traffic.

This accident is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.