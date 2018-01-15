Monday's Weather: Cold and windy day with high temps in the low 30s

Weather Outlook for Monday, Jan. 15
Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
Skies will turn mostly cloudy throughout the day and winds will pick up and turn out of the north at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Highs today will be in the 30's, but wind chills will feel into the teens and single digits even through the afternoon.
Flurries will be possible this afternoon and evening as well.
Overnight it will be a very cold night, with temps in the single digits and wind chills feeling below 0 Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another cold day with highs in the 20's and 30's, but skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be light.
Wednesday begins our warm up. We warm into the 40's Wednesday, but will be back into the 60's by Friday and Saturday.
Our next cold front moves through overnight Saturday into Sunday.
