PARC expanding to five days a week for Amarillo's homeless

Starting tomorrow, Jan. 15, the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, or PARC, will be open five days a week.

The organization said being open at the beginning of the week will give their members more opportunities to work on themselves.

One member, Sylvia Schaffer, is excited to be at the PARC one extra day a week.

"I'm really excited that they're going to be open on Mondays," she said. "I can't believe it. Yay!"

Executive Director and co-founder of the PARC, Valerie Gooch, said they are now financially able to add that extra day.

"It's a big deal for us to be open on Mondays and it's very, very important in them getting and staying on track and being on track towards their possibilities," she said.

For most members, Monday is the day they need the PARC the most.

"Mondays were a really hard day for me to do because there's nowhere to go," said Schaffer. "And the places that you can go, I don't like to go to, because of, you know, the people that hang out there and the strong language that's spoken and stuff."

The PARC offers creative activities and rebuilding classes to keep their members busy and help them find an identity outside of their homelessness.

"Often when people are homeless, they lose themselves and they begin to forget who they are," said Gooch. "They don't often get called by their name and they begin to forget their value and to remember that there are things they can do besides being in this cycle of homelessness."

Volunteer Samme Mondini said weekends can be the most difficult time for members at the PARC.

They are eager to start welcoming them at the beginning of the week.

One member used to come on Monday and just sit at the PARC you know because that's where he wanted to be and there wasn't any other place he wanted to be," she said. "And now he can come on Monday."

Tomorrow at 8 a.m. the PARC will be serving breakfast to celebrate their grand Monday opening.

They're hoping for more volunteers and more members to come in each week.

If you'd like to know how to become a volunteer at the PARC, click here.

