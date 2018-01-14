Local group takes a stand against suicide

One Amarillo intersection was packed on Sunday with those taking a stand against suicide.

Holding motivational signs, demonstrators stood for 121 minutes, which organizers said was symbolic of the 121 people lost every day to suicide.

"Many people that have been going through the struggle of the loss of a loved one," said Tejay Adams, an event organizer. "Many people here have been suicidal and want to keep others from going through what they were going through."

The last 22 minutes of the stand were dedicated to the average 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide each day.

The group said that they hope to inspire people to rethink any suicidal thoughts.

"You never know who you're going to affect just standing out on the corner," said Adams.

Joy Apholz, an attendee of the event, said that the event was all about lending strength to those who need it.

"It gives them strength to share what they've gone through so that others won't have to go through it," she said.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts or impulses, you can dial 211 to be connected with resources.

Amarillo residents can also call Family Support Services at (806) 342-2500 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1 (800) 273-8255.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved