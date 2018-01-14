Local group takes a stand against suicide

Starting tomorrow, Jan. 15, the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, or PARC, will be open five days a week.
Starting tomorrow, Jan. 15, the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, or PARC, will be open five days a week.
One Amarillo intersection was packed on Sunday with those taking a stand against suicide.
One Amarillo intersection was packed on Sunday with those taking a stand against suicide.
Guymon police and Texas County officials are asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.
Guymon police and Texas County officials are asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.
A local nonprofit is opening a warm place to stay for those in need in anticipation of the chilly temperatures.
A local nonprofit is opening a warm place to stay for those in need in anticipation of the chilly temperatures.
The City of Amarillo is holding a public meeting on Thursday, regarding the upcoming Hastings-Broadway Sewer Extension and Rehabilitation project.
The City of Amarillo is holding a public meeting on Thursday, regarding the upcoming Hastings-Broadway Sewer Extension and Rehabilitation project.