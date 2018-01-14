Memphis boy's basketball turning their eyes to the future

There is something special brewing in Memphis.

The boy's basketball team has a record of 19-2 under first year head coach Kevin Alexander and Assistant Coach Jerry Cathey.

"It's an honor man i mean it's almost like a dream come true. I mean i truly love it," said Alexander. "I love this community, love this town, love these people, and they support us and they have our back and it's an honor."

Alexander also has some history at Memphis High School.

"He is a graduate from Memphis and he was a good athlete here. He has picked up this team and has pulled them together as a team that is really starting to do some really good things," said principal Dick Hutcherson

While their record points to a winning season, it's the team's chemistry on and off the court that has them running and gunning.

"I would have to say it's the team work. We know how to play with each other," said senior Daray Odhams. "Our weakness is free throws, but we can work on that. That's nothing we can't fix."

The team knows there's still more work to be done.

No matter which coach or team member is asked, the answer remains the same.

"I know we still got a long way to go till we reach our goal. That's state, we wanna get to state," said senior Steven Miller.

The Memphis Cyclones will play their next game on Tuesday, Jan. 16th as they take on the Wellington Rockets in a rivalry game.