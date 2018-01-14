Code Blue Warming Station going active on Monday

A local nonprofit is opening a warm place to stay for those in need in anticipation of the chilly temperatures.

Amarillo Housing First will be opening its Code Blue Warming Station on Monday night and projects that the station will remain open for at least two days.

The station provides a place for those without a warm place to stay to avoid the sometimes dangerous winter temperatures.

The organization is also in need of consumable items and is asking for donations.

Any items that you would like to donate can be dropped off at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center located at 200 S. Tyler Street.

You can also donate to Amarillo Housing First at their PayPal link.