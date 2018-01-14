Amarillo officials will hold public meeting on sewer construction

Guymon police and Texas County officials are asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.
Guymon police and Texas County officials are asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.
A local nonprofit is opening a warm place to stay for those in need in anticipation of the chilly temperatures.
A local nonprofit is opening a warm place to stay for those in need in anticipation of the chilly temperatures.
The City of Amarillo is holding a public meeting on Thursday, regarding the upcoming Hastings-Broadway Sewer Extension and Rehabilitation project.
The City of Amarillo is holding a public meeting on Thursday, regarding the upcoming Hastings-Broadway Sewer Extension and Rehabilitation project.
The City of Amarillo will its crack-sealing repairs on SW 34th Avenue between Bell and Coulter streets.
The City of Amarillo will its crack-sealing repairs on SW 34th Avenue between Bell and Coulter streets.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center has a few surprises for people who donate blood on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center has a few surprises for people who donate blood on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.