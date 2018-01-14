Amarillo officials will hold public meeting on sewer construction

The City of Amarillo is holding a public meeting on Thursday, regarding the upcoming Hastings-Broadway Sewer Extension and Rehabilitation project.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library at 413 E. 4th Avenue.

The meeting is designed to inform Amarillo residents about the project as well as the impact that the construction could have on a day-to-day basis.

The contract for the project was awarded to Horseshoe Construction and provides for the replacement of 5,000 feet of existing sewer pipe as well as the construction of 1,300 feet of new pipe.

The contract also includes terms to minimize the impact to traffic through the area, but drivers are still advised to find alternate routes or use caution when traveling once construction begins.

Anyone with question about the meeting or project can call the Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.

