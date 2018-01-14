City of Amarillo continues crack sealing operations along 34th Avenue

The City of Amarillo will its crack-sealing repairs on SW 34th Avenue between Bell and Coulter streets, beginning on Tuesday.

The work will cause various lane closures along the route between 8 am.m and 5 p.m. while the work is in progress.

The work is scheduled for completion on Friday.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, and to use caution when driving through road work areas.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved