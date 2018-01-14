Guymon, Texas County officials seeking wanted fugitive

Guymon police and Texas County officials are asking for help locating a wanted fugitive.

Armando Munoz-Vasquez, Jr. is wanted out of Texas County for misdemeanor false pretense.

He also has an unspecified felony warrant.

He is a 27 year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a tattoo of an eagle claw on his left shoulder.

Munoz-Vasquez is known to work in construction.

If you have any information relating to this fugitive, contact A-1 Tony's Bail Bonds at (580) 338-7088 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

