Coffee Memorial giving movie passes to MLK Day donors

Coffee Memorial Blood Center has a few surprises for people who donate blood on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Donating at their center will net donors a free movie pass, good at participating Fandango theaters.

Donors will also receive a free long-sleeve winter T-shirt.

Anyone interested in donating can stop by their center at 7500 Wallace Boulevard in Amarillo.

Potential donors can also call the center at (806) 331-8833 or 1 (877) 340-8777 to find a donation center near them.

