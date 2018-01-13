Area schools show their STEM skills in robotics competition

Students from across the Panhandle went head-to-head at the TCEA Area 16 Robotics competition on Saturday.

Students of all ages designed robots built from Legos to perform specific tasks.

Dana Friel, the TCEA Region 16 Area Director, says that the event doesn't just help kids compete, but also improve their STEM skills.

"They program their robots and they have to solve problems and work as a team to solve these problems," said Friel.

"I see a bunch of these kids going into engineering, anything that has to do with computer science programming, even inventions."

The winning teams in each category are listed below:

Intermediate Inventions

1st Place - Phoenix Corporation - Kelton Steam Academy

2nd Place - Team Vision - Hereford Junior High

Intermediate Arena

1st Place - Solaris Industries - Windsor Elementary Amarillo ISD

2nd Place - Dimmitt MS 4 - Dimmitt Middle School

Advanced Inventions

1st Place - STEMinists - Perryton High School

2nd Place - Havoc - Panhandle High School

Advanced Arena

1st Place - The Anomalies - Happy High School

2nd Place - Swole Patrol - Perryton High School

Each winning team advanced to the state competition in April.

