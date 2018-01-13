Chili cook-off benefits Make-A-Wish North Texas for the upcoming year

The Tri-State Open Chili Cook-Off brought in more than a thousand people to taste and test chili for a good cause.

Make-a-Wish North Texas plans to use funds raised today to help grant even more wishes in 2018.

The 34th Annual Chili Cook-Off featured more than a hundred teams and their batches of chili.

There was also live music, a live and silent auction, and sponsored giveaways. Chairman of the cook-off, Pam Matheson Gonzalez, said they already have some of the wishes planned for the year.

"All this money goes to granting children's wishes so hopefully we'll be able to grant four wishes this year," she said. "Wishes are very expensive and they range anywhere from going to Disney World to...we have one child that needs a dog, she has epilepsy. So they go for all kinds of things. It's an opportunity for families to come out and do something together. And do something for the wellness of the community."

Award-winning chef Tre Wilcox came all the way from Plano to promote a beef steak dinner he's hosting with the Amarillo Downtown Lions in March.

"I think Make-A-Wish is one of the best charities out there, you know, and this event is perfect," he said. "Perfect time of the year. It's cold outside, but it's 'chili' up in here, I mean, I love that slogan."

Wilcox says he's no stranger to how the Make-A-Wish foundation serves the community and fully supports their cause.

"I think the way that they're getting people in and the ticket purchase, it's just a direct way to really help the foundation and I think what Make-A-Wish is a part of and what they try to accomplish, I don't think there's any better way than to raise money in Amarillo this way," he said.

Make-A-Wish North Texas urges everyone to get involved and help make children's wishes come true in 2018.

"If you have an opportunity to support Make-A-Wish, please get out and do so," said Gonzalez.

If you didn't get to attend the cook-off but would still like to help Make-A-Wish North Texas reach their goals this year, click here.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.