Area lane closures

Texas Department of Transportation has released a new list of lane closures for the coming week.

The road shoulders at I-27 & I-40 will be closed intermittently as crews continue to remove shrubbery.

US 87 in downtown will have various lane closures both north and southbound while crews also remove trees and shrubbery there.

TXDOT urges caution through all of these work zones.

Also be careful when driving near these continuing projects.

I-27 & State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

· In preparation for reconstruction of the intersection of I-27 and Hollywood Road, the left lanes of north and southbound I-27 will be closed from Bell Street to Sundown Lane for construction of crossovers.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood) Southeast

· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

· From Washington Street to I-27, the frontage road speed limit is 45 mph. The main lanes speed limit is 60 mph from Western Street to the east; there are locations with a posted 45 mph work zone speed limit.

I-27 & 26th Avenue Bridge

· I-27 southbound is reduced to two lanes from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

· The I-27 southbound frontage road is reduced to one lane from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

· The shoulder is closed on I-27 southbound from the 26th Avenue exit ramp to the 26th Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall.

· The direct connector bridge from I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound is closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements

· SL 335 may have lane closures from Westgate Parkway to Amarillo Boulevard to work on concrete medians, reducing traffic to one lane both north- and southbound.

· Interstate traffic traveling westbound is shifted to the south with one lane over the Soncy bridge.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at Interstate 40)

· The eastbound frontage road is reduced to one lane through the Bell Street intersection.

· I-40 is reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project.

I-40 Bridge Replacements (Ross/Arthur)

· The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

· The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

· The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

· The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

· The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

· The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

· The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

· The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

