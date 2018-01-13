Memphis police, Hall County officials arrest three after traffic stop

Memphis police made three arrests after a traffic stop on Friday.

While police were conducting a traffic stop along US Highway 287, a K9 unit alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside of the 2017 Nissan Quest.

The officers were assisted by Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered over 135 pounds of marijuana, totaling an estimated $822,000 in street value.

Police believe the drugs were being transported from California to the Dallas-Fort Worth Area.

Three people, all residents of California, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2000 pounds.

