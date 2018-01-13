Suspect, victim in stabbing death identified

The suspect and victim have been identified in Friday night's stabbing death.

At 9:41 p.m., a stabbing was reported at the 100 block of North Fairmont.



Upon arrival, officers discovered 22-year-old Haley Sue Green with stab wounds. She later died at the scene.

While officers were investigating, a burglary was reported at the 300 block of Bellview.

Officers found 32-year-old Christopher Ahrens in a yard.

Ahrens resisted arrest and punched an officer, but was eventually taken into custody.

He has been named as the suspect in the homicide.

Ahrens was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for murder, evading arrest and assault on a public servant.

An autopsy of the victim has been ordered for Monday morning in Lubbock.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call APD Special Crimes at (806) 378-9468.



Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved