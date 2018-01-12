Suspect in SWAT situation in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an appearance stabbing Friday evening.
A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an appearance stabbing Friday evening.
As Lake Meredith continues drawing more visitors, park officials are drawing up more plans to revitalize the area.
As Lake Meredith continues drawing more visitors, park officials are drawing up more plans to revitalize the area.
This week was a victory for the safety of officers at the Amarillo Police Department.
This week was a victory for the safety of officers at the Amarillo Police Department.
The suspect arrested in the SWAT situation has been identified as 41-year-old-William Porter III.
The suspect arrested in the SWAT situation has been identified as 41-year-old-William Porter III.
Flu season is well on its way to peaking early.
Flu season is well on its way to peaking early.