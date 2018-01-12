FBI searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Amarillo bank robbery

Suspect believed to have robbed an Amarillo Wells Fargo, considered armed and dangerous (Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The FBI is searching for a man who they believe robbed an Amarillo bank in November.

On November 13, 2017, a man carrying a small frame handgun entered the Wells Fargo Bank on 34th and Bell. He demanded money and fired one shot into the ceiling.

The suspect then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, around 6-feet-tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. Officials say he was wearing dark sunglasses, a white construction hard hat and a green safety vest.

He may have a tattoo on the top of his right wrist.

If you have any information on this crime, call the FBI Resident Agency at (806) 376-6395 or submit a tip online.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved